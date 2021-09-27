COMAS calls on outgoing Asokore Mampong MCE, commend him for support to new MCE

The executives of Coalition of MMDCE’s Aspirants Association (COMAS) in their quest to ensure peace and unity among the outgoing MMDCEs and all aspirants paid a visit to the outgoing Asokore Mampong Municipal (MCE)- Hon. Alidu Seidu in his office on last Friday 24th September, 2021.

The executives of Coalition of Mmdce’s Aspirants Association (COMAS) in their quest to ensure peace and unity among the outgoing MMDCE’S, nominee’s and all municipal and district aspirants paid a visit to the outgoing Asokore Mampong Municipal (MCE)- Hon. Alidu Seidu in his office last Friday 24th September,2021 to have a conversation with him to commend and encourage him for his commitment, dedication and good services rendered during his tenure of office as the Chief Executive.

Our visit was very crucial because of the emerging tension in the Asokore Mampong Municipality where party faithful’s together with the entire constituents were dissatisfied with the President’s nominee in the person of (Kennedy Kankam). If the atmosphere in the Asawasi constituency is calm and peaceful, then it is the work of Hon Alidu Seidu who believes the appointment of his own brother in the NPP to succeed him by the President is a tactical game plan which people with technical eye can see. He knows his boss wants the best for the good people of Asawasi constituency. He told us he will do his possible best to canvas for massive votes by the Assembly members to ensure the nominee’s endorsement to enable him continue projects he was not able to complete in the municipality to the benefit of the constituents.

As a matter of fact, we were overwhelmed by the warm reception he offered us and the good words that came from his mouth. In fact, information we gathered from some members in the constituency was that 10 minutes after the list was released, he ( Alidu Seidu) called his brother to congratulate him and arranged meeting him in 30 minutes’ time and we would have wished that all the outgoing MMDCE’S will follow his footsteps to let their followers who are aggrieved know that we are one family, one people with a common destiny and for our great Elephant Party to break the eight (8) we must work harder than before to clinch victory come 2024 general elections.

“Unity is strength” and for that matter it is imperative for all of us to support the government of the day to deliver the goods for Ghanaians in order to have four (4) more years and beyond in government to move Ghana beyond aid. The leadership of Coalition of MMDCE’S Aspirants Association call on all the Assembly members across the length and breadth of the nation to accept all the President’s nominees to facilitate developmental projects in their electoral areas so that their electorates will look at those projects and re-elect them to continue to serve in their various electoral areas.

We want to take this God-sent opportunity to also appealing to all MMDCE’s aspirants, outgoing MMDCE’s, nominees and Members of Parliament to come and join hands with us to work towards breaking the eight (8) because we can seek for appointment only when our party is in government. In attendance were from left: Obrempong Frimpong Emmanuel (President), Ms. Sadia (Coordinator), Hon Alidu Seidu (Outgoing MCE), Michael Kessey (Public Relations), and George Akom (National Secretary) Long live NPP, COMAS and Ghana.

AUTHOR

MICHAEL KESSEY

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

(0244548693/0266263399)