24.09.2021 Social News

Our dam is a protected zone with warning signs to discourage unapproved entry — says Newmont over drowning of two teens at Ahafo mine

By Reporter
Our dam is a protected zone with warning signs to discourage unapproved entry — says Newmont over drowning of two teens at Ahafo mine
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Newmont Ghana says the Ahafo Mine’s Water Storage Facility (WSF) where two teenagers downed yesterday is a protected zone with warning signs to discourage unapproved entry and a company security team patrolling the facility.

Two teenagers from Kenyase No. 2 drowned at Newmont Ahafo Mine’s Water Storage Facility (WSF) on Thursday, September 23.

The remains were retrieved by community members under the guidance of the police service.

According to preliminary information, four teens accessed the private property, with two deciding to swim in the WSF, resulting in their drowning.

The incident has been reported to the Police and regulators who are currently investigating the incident. Newmont is cooperating with the investigations.

“Our deepest condolences go to the bereaved families,” Francois Hardy, Regional Senior Vice President, Africa Operations said in a statement issued by the Communications & External Relations Manager, Samuel Osei.

Mr. Hardy added that officials of the Ahafo Mine have visited the families of the deceased to express sympathy for their loss.

In accordance with local tradition, the statement noted that the appropriate traditional authorities have been duly notified and the company would work with them to undertake the necessary traditional rites.

It added that Newmont is cooperating with the investigations.

Read full statement below:

Drowning incident claims the life of two community teenagers

Accra 24 September 2021 – Two teenagers from, Kenyase No. 2 have been confirmed deceased following a drowning incident at Newmont Ahafo Mine’s Water Storage Facility (WSF). The remains have been retrieved by community members under the guidance of the police service.

According to preliminary information, four teens accessed the private property, with two deciding to swim in the WSF, resulting in their drowning.

The incident has been reported to the Police and regulators who are currently investigating the incident. Newmont is cooperating with the investigations.

“Our deepest condolences go to the bereaved families,” said Francois Hardy, Regional Senior Vice President, Africa Operations. Mr. Hardy added that officials of the Ahafo Mine have visited the families of the deceased to express sympathy for their loss. In accordance with local tradition, the appropriate traditional authorities have been duly notified and the company would work with them to undertake the necessary traditional rites.

The Water Storage Facility is a dam created by Newmont Ghana to store fresh water needed for the mine’s operation. The dam is a protected zone with warning signs to discourage unapproved entry and a company security team patrolling the facility.

###

About Newmont Ghana

Newmont Ghana is the country’s leading gold producer and operates two gold mines: the Ahafo Mine in the Ahafo region and the Akyem Mine in the Eastern region. The company is a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading gold business. Commercial production at Ahafo began in 2006 and at Akyem in 2013. The Company currently employs over 5,500 employees and contractors.

Media Contact

Samuel Osei

Manager, Communications & External Relations

Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd – Ahafo Mine

