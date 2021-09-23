Anglogold Ashanti, Obuasi Municipal Assembly Hand Over A Training And Rehabilitation Center For PWDs In Obuasi

Anglogold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine has collaborated with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly to handover a fully furnished training and rehabilitation center to Persons with Disability in Obuasi and its environs.

The project according to the Managing Director of Anglogold Ashanti, Eric Asubonteng is a firm demonstration of the mine's commitment to supporting Persons with disability in Obuasi, a pledge it made in its Social Management Plan rolled out in 2019.

He expressed the mine's excitement in seeing to the completion of the project which was stalled due to lack of funds. He said he was optimistic that the facility will serve its intended purpose by building the capacity of Persons with Disability to enhance their social and economic well-being.

Mr. Asubonteng seized the opportunity to thank stakeholders for their unflinching support and cooperation towards the implementation of AGA's Social Management Plan which birthed programmes like "Obuasi Goes Agro", " Obuasi Trade Show", "Educational intervention programmes and training programmes for businesses and Artisans among others.

He said the company has carried out consultations towards developing a longer-term plan mirroring the collective aspirations and committed towards the socio-economic development of the people which are in sync with the longer life ore body of the Obuasi Mine.

The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei- Mensah in his speech said the training and rehabilitation center is a product of successful collaboration between Government and private entities. Again, he said the project symbolises the benefit of continuity in governance since this project was started by the previous administration but could not continue due to lack of funds

He praised Anglogold Ashanti Ghana for its continuous efforts to partner Government in developing the mining town of Obuasi. He said, " I was here to witness the commissioning of Knust- Obuasi campus initiated by Anglogold Ashanti and the construction of a 1.5km Asphalt road by AGAG. We can only say Thank you".

The National President of Ghana Society of Physically Disabled, Rev. John Mefful said the project has come at a time where there has been calls for Ghanaians to support Government's efforts in promoting technical and Vocational training in Ghana in a bid to reduce unemployment especially in the case of Persons with Disability.

He commended AGAG for its pioneering role in promoting and pursuing the interest of PWDs. He however called on the mining giant to prioritize the interest of PWDs in their local content policy regarding employment and procurement issues.

Nana Amonimaa Dede II, Adansihemaa called on the users of the facility to make the best out of it and maintain to stand the test of time.

THE PROJECT

The Training and Rehabilitation center according to the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah was initiated by the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled with funds from the District Assemblies Common Fund but stalled for lack of funds to complete it. Anglogold Ashanti Ghana therefore moved in to facilitate the completion of the project as part of their Social Management Plan.

It is situated at the Kunka industrial area in Obuasi and built at a cost of GH 664,000. It will offer courses in electronic, Information and Communication Technology, leather works, fashion and designing and post disability training and orthopaedics services.

The project will have an administration/workshop block, dormitory block and dining/conference block.

Pan Multiplex Ghana Limited, a local construction firm was the contractor for the project.

Watch more images below: