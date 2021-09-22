ModernGhana logo
22.09.2021 Social News

There are 400,000 more women than men in Ghana – 2021 Census reveals

Women constitute a greater proportion of Ghana’s population, the 2021 Population and Housing Census has revealed.

According to the census, there are 400,000 more women in Ghana than men.

Overall, women make up 50.7% of the population, while men make up 49.3%.

The ratio of 97 men for 100 women in 2021, represented a slight increase over the ratio of 95 recorded in 2010.

The 1960 census is the only post-independence census that recorded more men than women (102 men to 100 women).

Since then, sex ratios have declined until the up tick observed in 2021.

Regional gender ratios in the 2021 PHC range from 91 men for every 100 women in the Volta Region, to 105 men to every 100 women in the Western North Region.

Greater Accra has also overtaken the Ashanti as the most populous region in the latest census. The Greater Accra and Ashanti regions both have a population size of 5.4 million each, while the Ahafo Region, the least populous region, has a total population of 600,000.

In all, 8,345,414 households were enumerated, with an average household size of 3.6 persons.

Out of the 10.7 million structures counted, about 20% of them were metal containers, kiosks, and wooden structures.

The general population is now 30.8 million.

---citinews

