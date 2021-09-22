Former Light House Chapel Pastor faces Court for stealing car

A former Pastor of Lighthouse Chapel International (LCI) has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing the church's Elantra Hyundai Saloon car.

Emmanuel Oko Mensah is said to have refused to return the vehicle with registration number GN 8591-12 to the church after he resigned from the church in October 2019.

Charged with stealing, Pastor Mensah has pleaded not guilty and he is on a GHS 150,000 bail with two sureties. Accused is expected to reappear on October 12.

Arguing for bail for the accused before the Court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, Mr. Kofi Bentil told the court that accused should be admitted to bail because he owned a church and he had a fixed place of abode.

According to Mr. Bentil, his client had cooperated with the Police during investigation and that he would be available to stand trial when granted bail.

“Accused is not a flight risk,” defense counsel added.

Police Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu who held brief of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Nyamekye narrated that the complainant Rebecca Ediah Addae is the LCI Director of Human Resource.

Chief inspector Apiorsonrnu said June 13, this year the complainant petitioned the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service against the accused, saying he (accused) had stolen a Hyundai Elantra saloon car valued GHS80,000.

Prosecution said according to the Petitioner, accused was an ex-employee of LCI who was officially given the said car for his official duties.

The Prosecutor said accused decided to resign from the Church in October 2019 but he failed to hand over his official car allotted to him.

According to the Prosecutor, on June 23, this year, accused was arrested for interrogation and he admitted having in his possession the said vehicle.

Prosecution said accused claimed the church authorities had not demanded from him the said vehicle.

Prosecution said accused also claimed that it had been the practice in LCI that claims of his kind were paid before official vehicles were returned.

When the Police demanded the vehicle, accused brought same to the Police for further action.

GNA