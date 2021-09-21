BECE candidates in Fanteakwa South ready for Nana Kofi Akomeah Mock Examination

Over one thousand Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates are to benefit from the Nana Kofi Akomeah Mock examination in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern region.

The initiative funded by Nana Kofi Akomeah, a Government Spokesperson and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to prepare candidates adequately ahead of the BECE examination in November this year.

Speaking to the media after presenting the question papers and other materials to the District Education Directorate, Nana Kofi Akomeah indicated the need to assist in the education of his constituents in order to produce high profile personalities in the years to come.

He emphasised that, the initiative will go a long way not to only test the knowledge of candidates but will also educate them on how to answer questions correctly.

"I provided the question papers, answer booklets, shading papers, graph sheets etc. Also, I presented undisclosed sum of money to support with invigilation and supervision of the exams," he told the media.

He, however, urged all candidates to take advantage of the initiative by taking the mock exams seriously in order to go into the final examination with courage and well prepared.

Nana Kofi Akomeah pledged his continuous commitment to the quality of education within the district at all times.

The Fanteakwa South District Education Directorate is mandated to supervise the examination.