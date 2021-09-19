Bawumia donates Ghc20,000 for maintenance of 101-year-old church in Navrongo

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has presented an amount of GH¢20,000.00 for the maintenance of 'Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Minor Basilica' in Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The Minor Basilica, which was constructed entirely with mud by six masons in January 1920, was started by the early Missionaries, Reverend Fathers Jean-Marie Chollet and Oscar Morin, and Reverend Brother Engene Gall.

Mr John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Railways Development, made the donation on behalf of the Vice President at the climax of the Centenary celebration of the building of the Minor Basilica.

“Our understanding is that the yearly maintenance of this Basilica is a minimum of GHS20, 000.00. On that note, the Vice President wants to take a full year maintenance fee for the Basilica,” Mr Amewu said.

Dr Bawumia through the Minister said “The good deeds of the Catholic Church in Ghana are numerous. The church has partnered Government to improve the delivery of health care, education, good governance, justice, peace and many other areas of the Ghanaian Society.”

He said the National Catholic Health Services for instance, could boast of more than 30 hospitals, 60 clinics, and other training facilities, adding “The church has produced responsible citizens through quality education in several secondary schools, vocational and technical schools, training colleges and training centres.”

He noted that the Catholic Relief Services since 1958 had worked with government to reduce poverty and improve the livelihood of many vulnerable in the society as it provided emergency medical supplies, and did critical work in malaria and maternal health among others.

The Vice President said the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference continued to focus on its vision of socio-political empowerment to enable God's people to live in freedom, peace and dignity. “They take keen interest in the national discourse and contribute to shaping the fabric of society. For this and many other worthy deeds, I thank the Catholic Church.

“On behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana, I want to assure the Catholic Church of Government's commitment in ensuring the promotion of this healthy partnership,” Dr Bawumia said.

Most Reverend Bishop Alfred Agyenta, Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese, who received the donation, thanked the Vice President for the support and also acknowledged the contributions of Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Former Upper East Regional Minister towards the maintenance of the Basilica, “At the launch, she promised to help us restore the place and she has committed herself to that, and we want to thank you sincerely.”

Bishop Agyenta disclosed that Most Reverend Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, who graced the occasion, also donated a sum of €1000 for the maintenance of the Minor Basilica, and thanked him on behalf of Parishioners.

He expressed gratitude to other people who supported the celebration in diverse ways, especially the planning Committee led by Very Reverend Father Paul Kapochina and Parishioners.

