She was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment to women's right — Mahama mourns NDC’s Ama Benyiwa-Do

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed sadness over the death of Ama Benyiwa-Doe, a stalwart of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the NDC described the late Ama Benyiwa-Doe as a true gender activist.

Mr. Mahama made the remark in a post on Facebook.

“I have received, with deep sadness, news of the demise of one of the most inspirational icons to have served our party, the NDC, and this great nation.”

“She was not only a politician, but also a gender activist and champion of women’s rights. Ama Benyiwa Doe was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment, and passion for service.”

“May her soul rest in eternal glory,” he added.

Ama Benyiwa-Doe , a one-time Central Regional Minister under the Mills government, died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Tema.

She died at the age of 73.

Madam Benyiwa-Doe, otherwise known as “Chavez” for her strong political views and courage, is said to have died after a protracted ailment.