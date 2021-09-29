ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2021 Crime & Punishment

Wanted: The Notorious Motorbikes Thief - Rashid Iddrisu

Employee bolts with delivery company's motorbike on first day at work
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Wanted: The Notorious Motorbikes Thief - Rashid Iddrisu
Listen to article

Employers, especially delivery companies are being cautioned to be on the lookout for a notorious criminal going about stealing motorbikes.

Identified as Rashid Iddrisu, he recently claimed to have seen a job advertisement of JQuickies, a delivery service company seeking employment.

He was employed as delivery personnel after his personal details including his driver's license was taken.

On his first assignment, the young man never returned with the brand-new royal motorbike with registration number M-21-GE5305.

His last seen on the secret tracker was Accra New Town, a location said to be 'no go area' for people who do not have the balls.

Further checks revealed that his personal details he submitted to the company including his driver's license were fake.

The young man who is now nowhere to be found is said to have an ‘uncle’ face but a top criminal to the core.

In a statement from the company, other employers must be vigilant in order not to fall prey to Rashid Iddrisu and his kinds who are criminally operating in such fashion.

929202142916-ptkwn0y442-whatsapp-image-2021-09-29-at-11.17.44-am-1.jpeg

929202142916-8dt2xkjwvq-whatsapp-image-2021-09-29-at-11.17.44-am-5.jpeg

929202142917-m6htk8w331-whatsapp-image-2021-09-29-at-11.17.44-am-6.jpeg

929202142917-osjvm0x442-whatsapp-image-2021-09-29-at-11.17.44-am-7.jpeg

929202142917-ptkwo0a442-whatsapp-image-2021-09-29-at-11.17.44-am-8.jpeg

929202142917-osjvm0y442-whatsapp-image-2021-09-29-at-11.17.44-am-9.jpeg

929202142917-wbreuhgtto-whatsapp-image-2021-09-29-at-11.17.44-am.jpeg

929202143104-8cs1vihuup-whatsapp-image-2021-09-29-at-11.17.44-am-4.jpeg

929202143104-8et2xkjwvq-whatsapp-image-2021-09-29-at-11.17.44-am-3.jpeg

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Taxi driver who confessed to ritual killings on TV granted GH¢60,000 bail
29.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Bole-Bamboi: Pregnant goat thieves fined Gh¢300 by Court
29.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Driver nabbed with large parcels of Marijuana remanded
29.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Electrician jailed 24 years for defilement, incest with daughter
27.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
19-year–old boy sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for stealing ceiling fan, kitchen sink
26.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Unemployed granted GH¢600,000 bail over visa fraud
24.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Woman grabbed for stealing three-day old baby in Kumasi
24.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Court jails 28-year-old man 10 years for stealing ice cream
24.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police remand Nigerian man arrested in possession of over 650 ATM cards
24.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line