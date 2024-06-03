God has been merciful after losing my Chemical Shop — Madam Abena Fosua

Former chemical shop operator Esther Annan expressed profound gratitude to God at the inauguration of her new, state-of-the-art chemical shop in Abura, Cape Coast. The emotional event took place on Sunday, June 2, 2024, along Academy Road.

Madam Annan, visibly moved, shared that she never imagined she would witness the grand opening of a new shop after the devastating loss of her first one. Recounting her ordeal, she revealed that her troubles began when her father developed kidney complications, forcing her to spend a substantial amount of money on his treatment, which severely affected her business capital.

Following her father's recovery, Annan faced her own health challenges during pregnancy, which required her to stay home. "My absence from the shop caused me to lose more than ¢3,000 a day for over six months," she lamented. This financial strain led her to borrow money in an attempt to revive her business, but it only worsened her situation, ultimately resulting in the loss of her entire investment.

Convinced that her misfortunes might have spiritual roots, Annan sought help from numerous TV pastors across Ghana, but her problems persisted, driving her to close her shop and even contemplate suicide twice.

In the midst of her struggles and financial despair, Annan acquired the land where her new shop now stands. She recounted how her husband asked what he could do to bring joy back into her life. "I told him I would be glad if I could reopen my shop, and today, here we are, the proud owners of the Esther Annan Chemical Shop," she joyfully shared.

Madam Annan encouraged those present not to lose hope in times of need and grief, reminding them that "God can make a way where there seems to be no way."

The inauguration ceremony was officiated by Father Daniel Afful of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ankaful, Cape Coast. He prayed over and anointed the new building before inviting guests to explore the newly opened Esther Annan Chemical Shop.