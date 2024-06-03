ModernGhana logo
It's time to reduce the power of the presidency in Ghana’s constitution — Bawumia

MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN
There are increasing calls from prominent figures in Ghana to amend the country's constitution to reduce the excessive powers of the President.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has joined these calls, arguing that a less concentrated executive branch would be better for Ghana's next phase of development.

Speaking last week during a tour of the Volta Region, Dr. Bawumia said Ghana has enjoyed political stability since adopting the 1992 constitution.

The NPP flagbearer believes the time is now right to review certain aspects to refocus the national agenda on economic progress.

"I think in this process it is also time to reduce the power of the presidency in our constitution. I think the era for that strong president is a past era.

“Now, as we move toward trying to get the constitution moving toward economic development, we should reduce the powers of the presidency and we will get a bit deeper democracy, in my view," Dr. Bawumia stated.

The vice president noted that the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills commenced the constitutional review before his untimely passing.

Bawumia is calling for this work to be taken up again with broad public consultations.

Reducing the extensive authority currently granted to the presidency, the Vice President said would distribute decision-making powers more widely.

