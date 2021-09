Listen to article

Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery has announced Tuesday, September 21, 2021, as a public holiday.

The day is to mark Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

“The general public is hereby informed that Tuesday, 21st September 2021, which marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” a statement from the ministry said.