ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.09.2021 Headlines

A/R: We've big men like Adutwum, Osei Mensah, Wontumi in Kumasi yet look at our muddy roads; everywhere is 'chakaaa' — Aputuogya residents stranded

A/R: We've big men like Adutwum, Osei Mensah, Wontumi in Kumasi yet look at our muddy roads; everywhere is 'chakaaa' — Aputuogya residents stranded
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Transport operators, passengers and pedestrians were stranded for about five hours on Tuesday morning at Atonsu Aputuogya after the torrential rains.

The already bad nature of the road got worse and dangerous after the rains impeding not only vehicular flow but pedestrians from commuting from the area to other parts of Kumasi.

Some cars that attempted to drive through the gold-colour-muddy road got stuck in the slippery part and had to pray for some sunshine to enable the road get dry before they could move.

The situation got several tongues wagging in desperation as names of some known New Patriotic Party members’ received numerous insults and condemnations.

Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah and Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi were the most mentioned by the stranded commuters who believe would have used their influence in the party to fix the bad roads.

“We have all these big men coming from this area and for five years look at our road. How can we go to work through this muddy road?

“That Wontumi is always on radio and tv bragging but look at his backyard, and they will come and tell us to vote for them again after neglecting us like this. He will come and flout his gold, cares and other properties on TV but even this small stretch of road, he can’t rehabilitate it,” a resident said angrily.

A passenger in one of the stranded vehicles said “so is Dr. Adutwum only going to talk about education and won’t care about the welfare of his constituents? What wickedness at all is this? If anybody had told me that with all these influential persons coming from this constituency, we will still be weeping about poor roads, I wouldn’t believe him.”

Kofi Job Construction limited, the company given the contract for the Atonsu-Aputuogya- Kuntenase project abandoned the site for several months for possibly lack of payment by government to finish the project.

It was actually revealed that the company has been asking for some payments from government to enable it complete the project but was unsuccessful.

The Ashanti Regional Minister was also heard pleading with management of the construction company on live radio to consider the plights of residents of the area and return to site but the contractor also ignored him.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Tuesday September 21 declared as public holiday
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Probe National Security, Police Headquarters, others Owusu Bempah mentioned in his 'bribery' sermon — Osofo Kyiri Abosom to gov't
15.09.2021 | Headlines
WAEC reschedules Physics and Business Management papers after massive leakage
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Milovan Rajevac to return as Black Stars head coach after Akonnor’s dismissal ?
15.09.2021 | Headlines
38-year-old Ghanaian jailed 40 months in US for online romance fraud scheme
15.09.2021 | Headlines
NPP has not neglected Owusu Bempah, Police must be allowed to do their work — Asabee
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Rev. Owusu Bempah given GHS200,000 bail after spending two nights in cells
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to host ECOWAS Heads of State over Guinea coup on Thursday
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Breaking News: Massive leakage hits WAEC again as two WASSCE papers cancelled
15.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line