Upper West: 38 Burkinabe nationals grabbed for entering Ghana illegally

Some 38 persons who entered Ghana through unapproved routes in the Upper West Region have been busted.

According to the Immigration Service, the 38 Burkina Faso nationals who sneaked into the country were heading for Bono, Kumasi and Sunyani respectively when the were stopped by the Immigration Service in the Nadowli-Kaleo district at about 1:17 am.

Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu in a statement said the 38 prohibited migrants comprised of 34 males and 4 females with their ages ranging between 3 and 39.

“On board two coaster mini buses and a sprinter vehicle with registration numbers GC-1621-19, AW-749-14 and GS-5675-19, the migrants were in Ghana for visits, education and commercial purposes.”

They were screened by the Port Health Personnel at the Hamile Border Post before being handed over to the Burkina Faso authorities on the other side of the border at about 8:00 am.

The Immigration service commended “the good people of the Upper West Region who collaborate with the border officials in their line of duty.”

It also warned that it will deal with persons breaking the laws on migration.

“We wish to indicate that prior to the Presidential directive on land borders closure as part of the measures to combat COVID-19, undocumented migration was and remains an illegality.”

“As personnel mandated to combat illegal migration, the Ghana Immigration Service is determined in the fight against the menace of irregular migration. Drawing our inspiration from the impeccable support of the Controller General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takye and our Regional Commander, Chief Superintendent William Peter Andoh, we can assure the irregular migrants and their accomplishes that they can run but they can’t hide,” the statement added.

—citinewsroom