A/R: Police on the hunt for killers of Oppong Memorial SHS student

The Police in Bekwai have intensified investigations into the murder of a student of the Oppong Memorial Senior High School at Kokofu in the Ashanti Region in a bid to bring the perpetrators to book.

Richard Kofi Appiah, aged 21, was sadly killed over the past weekend by unknown assailants.

The final year student of the Oppong Memorial Senior High School left school and went to town where he was attacked and stabbed while on his way back to school.

Having been found and rushed to the Bekwai Government Hospital, Richard Kofi Appiah unfortunately could not survive.

After preliminary investigations by the Bekwai Police, they are now taking the next steps in their efforts to bring the culprit of the murder to book.

Putting hope in the Police, Mrs. Florence Boahemaa who is the mother of the deceased student says he wants the killers of his son arrested and made to face the full force of law.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bekwai, Kwaku Kyei Baffour has urged students to consciously display discipline and stay in school when they report to campus.

Describing the news as disturbing, he said the necessary support will be given to the police to arrest the killers of the student.