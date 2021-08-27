Wisconsin University Tescon wishes NPP a successful constituency delegates conference

The Wisconsin International University, College's Branch of the Tertiary Education Students’ Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party (WIUC-TESCON) brings you warm greetings of the season.

The University College's branch of TESCON wishes to take this opportunity to wish all of us in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and more especially, all the 275 constituencies across the country a successful Constituency Annual Delegates Conference scheduled from Saturday, August 21, 2021, to Friday, August 27, 2021; in accordance with Article 7(27) of the party’s constitution.

As we embark on this all-important function, let us remind ourselves that our party is built on the tenets of good governance, participatory democracy, patriotism, social justice and the respect for human rights. And that it is significant, therefore, for the delegates and the larger grassroots supporters of our cherished party to be guided by these core tenets during the conferences.

Let us remain steadfast and resolute in our quest for peaceful and purposeful conferences across the country. We further entreat the teeming members, supporters and well-wishers of the NPP, to jealously protect the values that gave us power. We must not do anything to jeopardize the peace that the nation is currently enjoying under H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President.

Our every effort from here on is towards Victory 2024 and beyond; and therefore, must be peaceable so as to unite us and make us stronger for the next fight and the next and the next.

We wish you all the best in the ongoing conferences. And we also want to remind ourselves of the strict compliance with covid protocols as directed by the party. Thank you.

TESCON……..Commitment Without Inducement!!

Long Live the NPP!!

Long Live Ghana!!!

Yours in Service,

PRINCE A. A. SADAT

(President)