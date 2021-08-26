The church is an instrument of unity — Bishop Joseph Crentsil to Christians

Listen to article

Bishop Joseph Manful Crenstsil, the Presiding Bishop of the Church of God Ghana, has admonished Christians to love one another as Christ commands.

Speaking in an ordination service in Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region on Sunday, August 22, the Bishop urged Christians to be law-abiding people and be kind to all.

Bishop Alfred Doamekpor, Reverend Ministers Jacobson Apetsi Gottoh and Jacob Vloe Mensah and an exhorter David Amedzah were inducted and sworn into their various offices.

Bishop Crentsil further urged the Men of God not to focus on the human benefits of their work in the ministry but rather concentrate on their callings and be open to all equally.

He stressed the examples of Jesus Christ which he referenced a scripture from the book of Matthew 5:16 which says "Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven".

Bishop Crentsil also used the opportunity to present school uniforms to the church which is to be distributed among the needy ones in the Children Ministry.

He entreated all members of the church to work together in unity, peace and support the ministry of the newly inducted preachers for the glorification of the kingdom of God.

"Let your actions, talkings and dressing glorify the Almighty Heavenly father God," he emphasised.