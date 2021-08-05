Be vigilant, report fraudulent activities – Eli Hini to MTN MoMo users

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana’s Mobile Money Limited, Mr. Eli Hini has urged customers to stay vigilant and at all times and report fraudulent activities to help his outfit get rid of criminals in the system.

Mr. Hini made this appeal to the general public during the launch of the 2021 MTN MoMo month celebration.

According to him, his outfit in the past year has made significant strides in the fight against the Mobile Money fraud.

“I am happy to say that the fight against fraud has yielded some positive results. This year we have been able to reduce the fraud incidences significantly by closing the gaps to accessing the sim card and also blocking the IMEI of phones used in undertaking fraudulent activities. This has been a collaborative effort of all MNOs with the Telecoms Chamber facilitating the process,” Mr. Eli Hini shared.

The CEO of Mobile Money Limited continued, “This time instead of blocking just the sim card of the fraudster, we also block the phone making it impossible for the fraudsters to use any sim card across any network.

“While we have made significant gains, there are still some vulnerable people who we are targeting with our education and awareness campaigns.”

In the wake of the MoMo month celebration where fraudsters could try to take advantage, Mr. Eli Hini has urged users of the service to stay alert and report all suspicious activities of fraud.

“As we celebrate MoMo month, I will like to encourage everyone to be vigilant and to report any fraudulent activities through 100 or through SMS 1515. Reporting the fraudsters will enable us to block their phones and thereby make the practice unattractive. Most importantly, never disclose your MoMo PIN to anyone,” Mr. Hini stressed.

About the MTN MoMo month:

The MoMo month was first launched in 2012 to educate Ghanaians on the need to embrace digital means of doing financial transactions and has since become an annual tradition of the leading telecommunications company in the country.

Activities for 2021 Mobile Money month:

Stakeholders’ forum on 11th August.

Promos [Akwaaba Promo, Agents Promo, Merchants promo, Mobile Agents Promo, Consumer promo].

MoMo Trivia on the social media pages of MTN Ghana.

Field engagement.

Fraud attack to embark on education and awareness creation to help fight mobile money fraud.

The various promos are set to go live by the close of today and will run throughout the month before exceeding to October.

There are prizes such as cars, motorbikes, laptops, tablets, cash, and several other goodies up for grabs.