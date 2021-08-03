Resign for Osofo Kyereabosom to replace you – Kofi Koranteng to Bawumia after ‘demons and principalities’ comment

Mr. Kofi Koranteng, an independent candidate of the 2020 presidential election has tagged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as incompetent over comments that there are demons and principalities working in the public sector against the progress of government.

“As you enter the public sector you will see that you will be challenged by demons and principalities. The demons and principalities are all over the place and you will have to fight them and we are going to fight them and we are going to win that fight too,” the Vice President said when speaking at the 13th Congregation of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) last month.

Reacting to the comments in an interview on Onua FM today, Mr. Kofi Koranteng has stressed that indeed if that is what Dr. Bawumia believes then he must vacant his place in government for the Founder of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews [popularly known as Osofo Kyere Abosom] to take over.

“If you say that it is ‘demons’ and ‘principalities’ that are impeding the growth of the economy and the overall development of the country then kindly step down and allow Kyere Abosom to replace you because he is known to be capable of fighting demons.

“One thing that halts the operation of demons and principalities is competence; you are seeing demons and principalities because you are not competent, not functional and you don’t love this country,” Mr. Kyeremanteng said.

Not pleased with the current state of Ghana’s economy and the performance of the government, the 2020 Independent Presidential candidate says he will on Wednesday join the FixTheCountry protest.

He advises that Ghanaians should also join to put the government on its toes.