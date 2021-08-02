GSS to complete final round of census mop up on August 8

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced a final round of the mop-up exercise for the census from today August 2, 2021, to August 8, 2021.

This is to enable it to complete outstanding enumeration in eight Districts in the Greater Accra Region.

The outstanding 8 districts include Ga-West, Kpone Katamanso, Ga-North, Adentan Municipal, La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal, Ga-East, Tema West and Ledzokuku.

This comes after a second mop-up exercise ended Saturday 31 July 2021.

Addressing the press in Accra on Monday, the Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim said the enumeration exercise is 99 percent complete in all regions except for the Greater Accra region which is 93 percent complete.

“Per data on 31st July in all the 16 regions, 15 of them had crossed 99% [completion] except Greater Accra that we are still with 93%. And we are going to work to ensure that the 7% outstanding for Greater Accra is achieved. In all the other regions, it doesn't necessarily mean that data collection is ongoing… We are optimistic that once we analyse the data, we will be hitting the 100% mark,” he said.

Prof. Annim added that the statistical service in its quest for data quality will go back to some households to validate data collected and correct errors made.

For the purposes of data quality, we have to go back to some houses to ensure that household validation and correction of errors are done… Household validation and correction of errors will continue to go on to ensure that our data is of good quality,” he said, noting that the enumerators will be withdrawn from the field on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

“This coming Sunday, we are going to bring a complete closure to the data collection activities,” he noted.

