02.08.2021 Social News

UTAG begins strike today to demand better conditions of service

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is expected to begin an indefinite strike from today, Monday, August 2, 2021.

In a communiqué on July 30, UTAG directed all its members to comply with the strike.

UTAG members on all campuses are to withdraw teaching and other activities like examinations, invigilation, marking of examination scripts and the processing of examination results

The association has been asking government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members' basic premiums to $997.84.

Worker Unions of the C.K Tedem University of Technology and Applied Sciences, and the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies have also said they will embark on strike on August 2.

Their issues have to do with their migration onto the Controller and Accountant General Department's payroll system, which they say will result in the loss of basic salaries and allowances.

—citinewsroom

