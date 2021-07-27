Young Ghanaian engineer in US dies after reportedly drown

A young Ghanaian man in the US has been confirmed dead after reportedly drowning in a river.

The deceased, 27-year-old Andrew Amuna, was a graduate engineer who recently relocated from North Carolina to Washington.

Local reports say a resident at Pullman placed a distress call to authorities to complain that a male had been found near the shoreline at the Granite Point on Snake River, but could not be located where he was last seen.

“On Saturday, July 24 at approximately 4:35 pm, deputies with the Asotin County and Whitman County Sheriff’s Offices were dispatched for a water rescue at Granite Point on the Snake River. The Asotin County Sheriff's Office, Asotin County Fire, Whitman County Fire District 14 and the Whitman County Sheriff's Office responded and searched the water using boats and jet skis, but could not locate the individual,” local news reports said.

A dive team was later called in, and they located the lifeless body of Amuna about nine feet underwater and approximately ten feet from the shoreline.

The exact cause and manner of death is pending autopsy results and other related findings from the Whitman County Coroner's Office.