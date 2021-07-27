ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.07.2021 Social News

Young Ghanaian engineer in US dies after reportedly drown

Young Ghanaian engineer in US dies after reportedly drown
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A young Ghanaian man in the US has been confirmed dead after reportedly drowning in a river.

The deceased, 27-year-old Andrew Amuna, was a graduate engineer who recently relocated from North Carolina to Washington.

Local reports say a resident at Pullman placed a distress call to authorities to complain that a male had been found near the shoreline at the Granite Point on Snake River, but could not be located where he was last seen.

“On Saturday, July 24 at approximately 4:35 pm, deputies with the Asotin County and Whitman County Sheriff’s Offices were dispatched for a water rescue at Granite Point on the Snake River. The Asotin County Sheriff's Office, Asotin County Fire, Whitman County Fire District 14 and the Whitman County Sheriff's Office responded and searched the water using boats and jet skis, but could not locate the individual,” local news reports said.

A dive team was later called in, and they located the lifeless body of Amuna about nine feet underwater and approximately ten feet from the shoreline.

The exact cause and manner of death is pending autopsy results and other related findings from the Whitman County Coroner's Office.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
E/R: Okada rider crushed to death by hit and run driver on Bunso to Akyem Osiem highway
27.07.2021 | Social News
Chief allegedly ‘beats’ Queenmother over funeral donation
27.07.2021 | Social News
LaDMA ranked 6th in 2020 from 64th in 2019 Municipal Assemblies League, 3rd in Greater Accra
27.07.2021 | Social News
Dual citizens are still Ghanaians — Prof Kwaku Azar
27.07.2021 | Social News
UTAG threatens fresh strike over worsening conditions of service
27.07.2021 | Social News
E/R: Robbers attack passengers; bolt with GHC3,200 raised to organise funeral
26.07.2021 | Social News
Anti-LGBT bill: Must you police two consenting adults and what they do in their bedroom? — Humanist Association
26.07.2021 | Social News
Throw away 'dangerous', 'embarrassing' anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Humanist Association demands
26.07.2021 | Social News
Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: ‘You can’t even use sex toys, this bill is really dangerous’ – Humanist
26.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line