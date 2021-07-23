Motor rider knocks down nurse at Tema

A 32-year-old nurse with the Tema Medical Center Miss Betty Appiah, was on Wednesday knocked down by a motor rider on the Tema General Hospital road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Awal Osah, 41-year-old, motor rider, failed to give way to the nurse who was attempting to cross the road at the pedestrian crossing markings and ended up knocking her down.

According to the Tema Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), at about 14:20 hours, the suspected rider was in charge of Royal motorbike with registration number M-17 GT 1062 and was riding along the Tema General Hospital road from Community five.

He was riding towards the Ashaiman direction with his son, Sule Osah, 14-year-old, as a pillion rider.

Upon getting to a section of the road before the Community Seven traffic light intersection, he failed to stop and give way to the nurse.

The suspected rider, pillion rider and the nurse sustained various degrees of injuries and are all currently on admission at the Tema General Hospital receiving treatment.

Meanwhile the MTTD has revealed that 39 persons in the Tema Police Region died as a result of road accidents between January and March this year, Sergeant Richard Timinka, MTTD has disclosed.

Explaining the accident data in terms of gender; Sgt. Timinka said out of the 39 deaths recorded; four were males aged below 18-years-old; and 25 were 18-years-old and above. Two females below 18-years-old; and 18 others were 18-years-old and above also died.

He noted that the deaths occurred from 344 accidents involving 194 commercial vehicles, and 248 private cars as well as 99 motorcycles, tricycles, and bicycles.

Sgt Timinka, stated on behalf of the Chief Superintendent William Asante, Tema Regional MTTD Commander at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office and MTTD road safety campaign platform.

---GNA