21.07.2021 General News

Lord Sani honoured at Spotlight Business Awards

The Chief Executive Officer of the Sani Group Limited, Lord Ibrahim Sani, has been honoured as the CEO of the Year at the Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards 2021.

Lord Sani is a budding entrepreneur who relocated to Ghana from the United Kingdom (UK) where he started and built several businesses in multiple sectors including the real estate and hospitality industries.

The Sani Group was also adjudged the Company of the Year at the awards ceremony which was held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly City Hall in Accra last Saturday.

Lord Sani was awarded for his contribution to the development of start up businesses through partnerships and the leadership role he plays in the firms under the Sani Group.

Sani Group has vast interests in the real estate sector across West Africa and has recently ventured into manufacturing and recycling.

Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Lord Sani expressed appreciation to God and the organisers of the awards for identifying his contribution to the business community.

"We are only starting here in Ghana so this award is an honour and will push us to focus on what we plan to do and achieve more," he said.

Lord Sani hinted that the Sani Group was in the final stage of signing a new partnership with a global brand in the coming weeks.

He said the partnership would create employment for over 1000 unemployed Ghanaians.

"What we have ahead is good for the country and especially the youth without jobs," he said.

The CEO of the Sani Group also used the opportunity to call for women empowerment and said the time was right for deliberate action towards the empowerment of women across all sectors.

"Women deserve recognition and opportunities too and there must be deliberate actions to address the under the empowerment of women in our society if we truly want to develop because women are very resourceful and given equal opportunities, would improve our lot," he said.

