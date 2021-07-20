Creative Director of Ghana’s Topmost Fashion School Wins Fashion Entrepreneur of The Year

Mr. Ohene Sika Richard is an astute Ghanaian fashion designer and founder of Ghana's topmost fashion school, Riohs Originate.

The Ghanaian fashion tutor has worked with several fashion schools and nurtured the top tier of fashion designers Ghana can boast of including Elikem the Tailor, Sima Brew, Quophi Akotuah, Gina Akala, Actress Pascaline Edwards, Avonsige, Brenda Dzandu, Steven Djorbua, and a host of others.

Mr. Ohene Sika Richard clinched the Best Fashion Entrepreneur at this 2021 edition of Fashion Ghana Honors & Awards proudly organized by Fashion Ghana, the Organizers of Accra Fashion Week. The awards ceremony which was held at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum last Saturday (17th of July 2021) had a number of other fashion stakeholders. The big win to Mr. Ohene Sika Richard is a clear manifestation of the many impacts he has made within the fashion industry.

Riohs Originate, founded by Mr. Ohene Sika Richard in 2010, has grown to become one of the influential fashion schools in Accra. Over the years, it has also provided services and training for individuals/organisations that believe in making a change especially being change agents to the vulnerable in society. The institution has expanded its services and impacting the lives of many Ghanaians who have chosen fashion design as a career. Most youth and fashion enthusiasts have gained skills and made a living out of trainings offered by Riohs Originate, contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Recently, the new normal is pushing businesses to find innovative ways of going about their daily operational activities with extra care and caution not to trigger the onslaught of Coronavirus. Many institutions have resorted to finding ways of operating with less human and physical interactions. Internet use and software integration within this period has become the new normal for any serious corporate business aimed at supporting the Government’s efforts at halting the coronavirus pandemic and assuring the safety of all. Due to this, Ghana’s Best Fashion School, Riohs Originate has set the pace as the first Ghanaian Fashion School to start an online class with a rollout of full fledge fashion design and illustration education in 2021.

The initiative had its pilot during the initial phase of the pandemic with the 2020 batch that started the course in February 2020. The students experienced seventy-five percent of an online class and twenty-five percent of physical class. Management of Riohs Originate has indicated that new students wishing to learn Fashion Design and Illustration in 2021 will enjoy one-hundred percent online education as an option. The novel initiative by the institution will give equal value to students that will go in for online education, having the opportunity to go through the RIOHS Experience in the comfort of their homes/workplaces/anywhere in the world.

“We continue to adjust our plans for our current students, aiming to be more accommodating and adaptable in 2021 with an online education while still keeping to high standards. Our COVID-19 experience has shown us how to do better, students deserve nothing but the best from us” said Mr. Richard Ohene Sika.

Riohs Originate Company Limited is known for impacting the lives of many Ghanaians who have chosen Fashion Design as a career. The Company is credited and noted for starting the six (6) months course in Fashion Design and Illustration in the country some ten (10) years ago.