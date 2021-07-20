Eid-ul-Adha: Be selfless to our nation, obedient to Allah – Bawumia to Muslims

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has charged Muslims to be selfless to the nation and obedient to the Almighty Allah on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Muslims in Ghana have joined the rest in the world in remembrance of the great sacrifice by the great Prophet Ibrahim [Abraham] to Allah.

In a Twitter post today, Vice President Dr. Bawumia has extended a goodwill message to all Muslims in the country celebrating Eid.

He has charged all and sundry to take a cue from the significance of Eid-ul-Adha and show selflessness towards humanity.

“As we celebrate this great festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Adha, let us all be inspired by its significance and be selfless to humanity and our nation, as well as obedient to the Almighty Allah, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim, alaihi salam,” part of the message from Dr. Bawumia reads.

It adds, “May the Almighty Allah accept our prayers and also be less our homeland Ghana.”

This morning, Dr. Bawumia is joining other top dignitaries to offer prayers at the National Mosque led by the National Chief Imam Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Find below the message from the Vice President to Muslims: