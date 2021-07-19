I've not done anything wrong — Lawyer Afrifa stands by $5m bribery accusation against CJ

Kumasi-based private legal practitioner Akwasi Afrifa has maintained his position.

He said he did nothing wrong in accusing the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, of demanding a $5 million bribe from a client to influence the final judgment of a case at the Supreme Court.

The allegation was made by Akwasi Afrifa in response to a petition filed at the General Legal Council (GLC) by Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta IV.

“All that I’ll say is that I have not done anything wrong. If you look at the accusations against me, I have given my response, the response is now public knowledge. What else can I say, don’t have anything to say.”

After the almost six-hour closed-door interactions on Monday, July 19 lawyer Afrifa told journalists that his response to the issues is public knowledge.

He noted that his presence at the CID was voluntary. “I have come to finish my business ”.

“I came here voluntarily, nobody arrested me. I have absolutely no information, you may have to deal with the CID, please.”