Meet Ashim Morton, the man behind Africa’s prestigious Millennium Excellence Awards program

Ashim Morton

The Founder, an Architect by profession and Entrepreneur, returned to Ghana after several years in the United States to give his quota to the development of his Nation.

As a witness to the constant negative outlook and poor governance stories coming out of the African Continent daily, Ashim Morton made it a decision to tell the successful enterprises and highlight individuals who were selflessly bringing about change in Ghana and Africa.

The MEF is a non-profit organization that was founded to recognize and reward successful African businesses.

The Millennium Excellence Awards were held every five years and honored approximately 20 institutions and individuals for their contributions to national development and was funded by corporates and individuals who believed in Ashim’s vision privately funded the award ceremonies.

After a remarkable ten-year run of research and nominations, the Founder decided, with the Life Patron’s blessing, to expand the vision to the entire continent.

Every two years, the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize is held in a different African country with the same goal of recognizing excellence in Leadership, Governance, and Entrepreneurship. A research Team recommends potential nominees to the Board of Governors, who make the final nomination of a Prize Laureate. This year’s award ceremony is set to happen on the 17th Of July at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana.

The Millennium Excellence Foundation’s Board of Directors has agreed to focus on three sectors in Ghana and across the African continent going forward. The Executive Team of the Foundations will provide services and implementation of Research and Development, Advisory, Consultancy, Training, Local and Regional Forums, and B2B in the sectors of interest.