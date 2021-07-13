GTEC Review Operations Of Central University

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) as part of its measures to assure quality in tertiary education has undertaken a review of the programmes and operations of Central University (CU) to ascertain if the institution is operating in line with required standards.

The review was also to discuss comprehensive matters on governance, institutional development, internationalization, research, community service, academic issues and the prospects of the University.

The delegation from GTEC led by Prof. Kofi Awusabo Asare was received by the Vice Chancellor of Central University, Prof Bill Buenar Puplampu, who was ably supported by Prof. John Ofosu-Anim, the Pro-Vice Chancellor.

In a brief remark, the Director-General of GTEC, Prof Mohammed Salifu indicated that the objectives of the exercise were to engage the University on its operations, which encompasses administrative, academic, research and community engagements as well as appraise its strategies to ensure growth and continuous improvements.

As part of the review process, officials of GTEC toured various facilities such as the library, laboratory, workshop and held sessions with a cross-section of students to have firsthand information on their experiences and challenges in relation to quality of teaching and learning, student-lecturer relationship, nature of amenities, issues bordering on safety and security.

Institutional Review is carried out every five (5) years on autonomous tertiary education institutions by GTEC and this is the first time Central University is being reviewed comprehensively since it received Presidential Charter to award its own qualifications in 2016.

Professor Mohammed Salifu stated after the review process that GTEC would in the coming days put together a comprehensive report about its findings for the institution to act on, where need be.

Prof. Bill Puplampu lauded the review exercise and expressed appreciation to the visiting team.

Other members of the GTEC review team were Prof. Kwame Boasiako Omane Antwi, Prof. John Gyapong, Prof. Juventus Ziem and Dr. Ahmed Jinapor.