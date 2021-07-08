Ghanaian media charged to work towards sustaining peace to promote mutual prosperity

The National Secretary-General of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Ghana, Dr. Helen Osei, has emphasized the need for the media to work towards sustaining peace in Ghana and globally to promote the values of interdependence, mutual prosperity, and universal values.

Dr. Helen Osei made this call during the induction of three Ghanaian Journalists as Ambassadors for Peace of the Universal Peace Federation, and as executives of the International Media Association for Peace (IMAP) in Accra at the premises of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) Ghana.

The journalists were mandated to preach peace and counsel feuding individuals or groups, bringing them to the understanding of the need for peaceful co-existence. IMAP represents a worldwide professional network of journalists who support socially responsible and moral media to convey accurate content, address the challenges of our time based on the highest principles of ethical journalism, and understanding that universal values are key elements of a world of peace.

The three media professionals inducted as executives of IMAP and Peace Ambassadors of the UPF are: Isaac Kofi Dzopko, Ady Namaran Coulibaly and Samuel Adobah.

Isaac Kofi Dzokpo is a Ghanaian journalist and actor, an ardent blogger with several years of experience reporting on issues pertaining to health, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), human interest stories, environment and politics, security and among others. He also doubles as the Director of Laughter Palace Production has been featured in both local and international movies such as the “Beasts of No Nation,” which had Abraham Attah as the main character, and other international actors and actresses. He is currently the News Editor for News Ghana and the Managing Editor for CapitalNews Online.

Ady Namaran Coulibaly, a Ghanaian-Ivorian, is the Head of the Interpretation and Translation Unit of UPF Africa and Operations Manager for Bolingo Communications and Media Consult. She is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, holds a Master of Arts Degree in Conference Interpreting from the Pan African University Institute for Governance, Humanities, and Social Sciences, (PAUGHSS), and a Master of Philosophy in Human Rights and Democratization in Africa from the Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria.

Samuel Adobah is a newscaster at TV Africa, and the Executive Director for the Universal Friendship Organization (UFO), an international NGO that seeks to promote peace and strengthen friendship across the globe. He is also the Founder of the Network for ASSIN Development which seeks to promote development in the country especially in deprived communities.

In addition, Naa Kwarley, African culture ambassador, marketing consultant, philanthropist, and member of the Mpese Royal Family has also inducted an Ambassador for Peace and executive of the International Association of Arts and Culture for Peace.

Launched in 2001 by the UPF, Ambassadors for Peace is the largest and most diverse network of peace leaders. As of 2020, there are more than 100,000 Ambassadors for Peace from 160 countries who come from all walks of life representing many races, religions, nationalities, and cultures, and commit to:

- Stand on the common ground of universal moral principles, promoting reconciliation, overcoming barriers, and building peace.

- Form a global network representing the diversity of the human family and all disciplines of endeavor.

- Promote cooperation beyond boundaries of religion, race, ethnicity, and nationality.

- Practice “living for the sake of others” as the guiding principle for building a global community.

The UPF is a global network of peacebuilders to contribute to a world of sustainable peace and an international alliance of individuals and organisations dedicated to building a world of peace where everyone can live in freedom, harmony, cooperation, and prosperity. Founded by Rev. Sun Myung Moon and his wife Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon in 2005, it has a special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the UN.