07.07.2021

Parliament to approve $28m loan to buy 275 V8 vehicles

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has presented a loan agreement of $28 million to parliament for approval.

The loan which is pending consideration by the Finance Committee is for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament.

Parliament has also approved a $200milion World Bank loan to buy covid-19 vaccines.

The amount which was approved on Tuesday July 6 will also be used to cater for other activities to strengthen the health system.

A report by the Finance Committee indicated that out of the 200million, $137.15million will be spent specifically on vaccine procurement.

Portions of the report read “The committee was informed that each dose of the vaccine is estimated to cost US$10.55.”

