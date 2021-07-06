GIS interdicts four officers for collecting Ghc5 at Aflao border to allow illegal entry

Listen to article

The Ghana Immigration Service says it has interdicted four of it officers for demanding unapproved monies at the Aflao borders following a Joynews report at the Ghana/Togo border.

The officers according to the report received as low as Ghc5 to allow foreigners entry into unapproved routes to the country.

President of the Republic, Nana Akufo Addo directed the closure of the country’s land borders following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

However, an investigative piece at the Ghana/Togo boarder revealed that officers of GIS continuously allow illegal entry of foreigners into the country through unapproved route with a fee.

Public Relations Officer for GIS, Supt Michael Amoako Atta said, instant actions have been taken against some officers involved.

He said after the investigations and trial some officers will definitely lose their jobs.

“After the investigations and trial nobody knows what may happen next, they may lose their jobs. So I think this should have been enough motivation to every officer to refuse, how much do you say, ghc5 ghc10 and rather apprehend such people and bring them to your commanders.”