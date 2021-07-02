Cape Coast North MP raise funds to purchase phototherapy machine for CCTH

The Central Regional Hospital at Cape Coast continues to provide health care services and serve several people in and around the region.

It was transformed into Cape Coast Teaching Hospital with the inception of the School of Medical Sciences in the University of Cape Coast. The first batch of Medical Students graduated from the Teaching Hospital in June, 2013.

The hospital serves as a facility for medical students from the University of Cape Coast as well as a center of learning for several nursing training colleges.

Ever since it achieved the status of a teaching hospital, patronage has gone up.

Even though a teaching hospital is supposed to attend to special cases, the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital attends to out-patient cases together with referrals from others hospitals within its catchment area.

Just like all other challenges that bedevil almost all teaching hospitals in third world countries including Ghana, CCTH is no different.

Lack of facilities and pressure on the existing ones are normal occurrences at most hospitals and CCTH has its fair share of the problems.

Management under the leadership of Dr. Eric Kofi Ngyedu has done a lot to give a face-lift to the facility. The facility provides top-notch services to people in the region and beyond.

Since resources are inadequate and the government cannot do it alone, FG Praise Ministries over the weekend launched the 'Men in Worship' programme. The aim of the programme was to raise funds to purchase a Phototherapy Machine for the CCTH.

At the launch held at the University of Cape Coast, Senior Members Club House, Frank Gilford, the founder of FG Praise Ministries said he felt obliged to raise funds to help CCTH purchase the Phototherapy Machine.

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku affectionately called Ragga took the opportunity to launch the programme.

Even though the major programme to raise funds to purchase the phototherapy machine is slated in November, the MP underscored the need for Cape Coasters to be able to raise funds to support their own Teaching hospital.

"The hospital serves all of us and anybody can need medical help at any point in time and it is just fit and proper we support our own".

The MP pledged Gh¢5000 to support the purchase of the machine. He raises an additional Gh¢25,000 from the invited guests present.

Phototherapy is treatment with a special type of light (not sunlight). It's sometimes used to treat newborns who are suffering from jaundice by lowering the bilirubin levels in the baby's blood through a process called photo-oxidation.