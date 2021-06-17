Driver who knocked down and dumped teacher at Adentan leading to her death arrested

Listen to article

An unlicensed 42-year-old driver, Emeka Adams, has been picked up and charged with the murder of a 27-year teacher of De Youngsters School at Adentan in Accra.

According to police investigations, the deceased, Alice Adamtey, was knocked down at the Adentan-Dodowa traffic intersection on June 6, 2021, at about 7:00 pm.

The police further stated that the driver picked the victim under the pretext of sending her to the hospital, but abandoned her in a bush at Abokobi resulting in her death.

Police in Accra arrested the suspect Emeka Adams who was the driver of a Hyundai Sonata saloon vehicle with registration number GB 2621-20.

The suspect is being processed for court on the charge of murder.

---citinewsroom