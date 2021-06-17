Ash cell celebrates 10years, donates to Ghana Blind Union

The Ghana Blind Union has received some white sticks to aid their mobility around town.

The donation, made by Ash Cell is in response to a request put before them by their partners Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

Some educational institutions within the Asokwa enclave where Ash Cell operate from would also be receiving donations in the form of stationary.

In addition, three hospitals within Kumasi Metropolitan Area would be receiving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as the fight against Covid-19 is still on.

These donations according to Corporate Services Executive of Ash Cell Jerry Otchi is to mark the company’s 10 anniversary.

Mr. Otchi in an interaction with journalists said the company now has 16 branches across the region, adding that they had to reduce their branches from 32 to the current ones due to Covid-19 and digitization and reassigned the staff of the affected branches.

Ash Cell which is the interface between MTN and its customers in the Ashanti region he noted, has faced a few challenges within the 10 years of operation but they always see it as opportunities to work harder to win more admiration from their customers.

“One main challenge we faced over the years is product adoption especially with Mobile Mobile, but with patience and explanation, they understood Momo very well and Ashanti has become the biggest after Greater Accra,” he stressed.

Chairman of the Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Blind Union, Mr. George Kyeremateng expressed gratitude to Ash Cell, praying for more successes for the company.

Mr. Kyeremateng took the opportunity to appeal to government to reduce the taxes of Ash Cell and other benevolent organizations that are compassionate to the needy or vulnerable in society.

There were solidarity messages from their bankers and MTN, their main benefactors.

Senior Manager of MTN, Northern Business Sector Madam Adwoa Baah Obeng on her part commended Ashcell for what she called hard work, perseverance, commitment and innovation in achieving excellence.

“They have pursued their dreams, worked strongly towards it and we at MTN are not surprised of their massive success within these 10 years of partnership," she noted.