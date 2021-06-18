Bishop praise Muslims for their generosity towards society

Bishop J Y Adu

Founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel located in Kumasi Sokoban Ampayoo of the Ashanti Region, Bishop John Yaw Adu has described Muslims as very generous people.

He said Muslims gives a lot of material support, donations and other gifts to the poor in society.

The man of God made the commendation on Sunday June 13, 2021 in a sermon.

He referenced his message from the book of St. Matthew chapter 5 verse 13 on light and salt.

Bishop Adu reiterated that the life of a human on earth is like light and salt. He indicated that how one treats another tells whether the person is living the example of light and salt.

Bishop Adu indicated that there are many rich men and women in the country who can use their wealth to support others, yet, out of wickedness fail to support society but they die and leave their wealth behind.

The man of God therefore entreated the congregation to turn over a new leaf and like the salt and light and emulate the shining gesture of Muslims who practice the act of giving everyday and not during occasions.