Pass law to protect goats, cows, fowls from maltreatment by people — NGO

Chairman of a Kumasi-based Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) Moslems Executive Foundation, (MEF), Mr. Musa Abubakari says the manner and way people treat domestic animals can be described as cruel.

Mr. Abubakari noted that society has long maltreated domestic animals such as cats, dogs, fowls, goats, sheep and cows.

According to him, it is about time Ghanaians learn from the western countries where people show some tender kindness and love to domestic animals.

He added that the laws in some advanced countries protect domestic animals from any form of maltreatment.

He explained that domestic animals and humans are given the same priority under the laws of those countries because the animals have become part of society.

Musa Abubakari lamented that the picture in our part of the world is nothing but cruel as domestic animals are killed everyday for parties, funerals, naming ceremonies, festivals and others.

"Look at how cows, goats and sheep being imported from the northern part of the country to the South are left to suffer severely under the scorch of the sun or rains. The same animals in most cases subjected to severe canning to point of death without any cause."

Chairman Musa noted that the bad treatment of domestic animals in the country is very alarming."If the animals can speak, they will always fight with people, but since God created them dumb by nature, they always keep mute and accommodate their grievances."

Mr Musa appealed to Parliament to come out with a law to protect domestic animals against people who maltreat and kill them for enjoyment.