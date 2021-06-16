Ketu South: Former Board chairman of Ghana Monuments and Museums donate to Agavedzi tidal wave victims

Mr Kwame Sowu, the former board chairman of Ghana Monuments and Museums has donated relief items to displaced residents affected by tidal wave in Agavedzi in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region on Sunday June 13, 2021.

The items he donated are 15 bags of rice, 30 bags of washing powder, 10 bags of washing soap, 500 bags of pure water, 10 packets of mosquito coil, 7 bags of sugar, 3 bags of Gari and a cash of Gh₵3000.

Presenting the items to the residents, he noted that the destruction by the sea has really affected lives and properties.

According to him, seeing residents go through this hardship makes him sad hence the decision to help.

Mr Sowu however assured the residents of his commitment any time they call on him for any assistance.

He hopes that the Minister for Works and Housing will fast track the construction of the sea defense wall project.

Mr Sylvester Kumawu, the Assemblyman for the area, thanked Mr Sowu for his kind gesture.

The Chief Fisherman of the area Mr Emmanuel Anumu Tetteh was grateful to Mr Sowu for the support and also commended Mr Elliott Edem Agbenorwu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area for his efforts.

Mr Richard Ahiagba, the Director of Danquah Institute who graced the occasion expressed worry over how serious the issue was and promised government's commitment to solving the problem.

Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, the MCE for Ketu South, further promised government is committed to making sure that the sea defense wall project is extended to give relief to the people.