Promotional exam: Teacher Unions angry with GES’ handling of failed teachers

Teacher Unions in the country have petitioned the Ghana Education Service (GES) to as a matter of urgency resolve the verification challenges of results of teachers who took part in its promotional exams.

In an aptitude test that had 46,486 teachers sitting for the exams for promotion, only 39,469 passed representing 63.3% excelled.

The remaining 36.7% representing a total number of 17,021 did not pass and as a result, will need to wait for the next opportunity to chase their dreams.

Having opened its system for results to be checked, those who were successful were congratulated while those who failed received their corresponding messages.

However, those who passed were asked to submit documents to the HR at the GES Headquarters for verification for their results only to be told that they are part of those who failed.

Unhappy with the latest development, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-GH) have released a statement to express concern and displeasure.

According to the three Teacher Unions, they want GES to immediately conduct a review of the results, especially for teachers who were asked to provide documents for verification.

“The teacher unions are not happy with this development since it compromises the sanctity and integrity of the aptitude test and the results.

“We call on the management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to review the situation especially for those who were asked to bring their documents for verification,” part of the release from the Teacher Unions has said.

It continues, “We demand that this review is done by Friday, June 11, 2021 to forestall any disturbances in the industrial space.”

Find below the full joint press release from the Teacher Unions: