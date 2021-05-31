Sack Achimota School headmistress — ASEPA after Court orders school to admit Rastafarian boys

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) is calling for the removal of the headmistress of Achimota School after a Court ruling overturned her decision to deny Rastafarian boys admission to the school.

In March this year, Tyron Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea were denied admission into Achimota School for refusing to cut down their dreadlocks.

The duo had passed their qualifying examinations and had been selected into the school through the computerized placement system.

Outraged by the decision, the two boys led by their parents sued the school to challenge its stance and have it overturned.

After months, an Accra High Court has today ruled in favour of the two Rastafarians.

It has ordered the Achimota School to admit them immediately.

Reacting to the ruling, ASEPA has released a statement to stress that the perpetrators of what it described as an abuse of the two boys must not go unpublished.

The Civil Society Organisation has therefore called for the headmistress and entire management of Achimota to be dismissed.

“The lost time and the emotional stress inflicted on these innocent boys must not go without compensation, but most importantly it must not go without punitive sanctions for the perpetrators of such abuse,” a statement from ASEPA signed by Executive Director Mensah Thompson has said.

It continued, “We, therefore, call for the immediate removal of the Headmistress and the entire management of Achimota School from office immediately to serve as a deterrent to other school leaders.”

In addition, ASEPA also wants the Ghana Education Service to take punitive action to show that at least they are interested in protecting the rights of students in Ghana.

Below is the full statement from ASEPA: