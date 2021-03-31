Ghana Goes Organic! As Messiah Organics chain begins operations

Listen to article

As countries around the world gradually switch to organic farming practices to protect the environment and the health of its citizens, many private organizations are developing strategies to assist farmers to understand the need to shift from conventional farming to certified organic farming.

One such organization leading the organic transformation in Africa is Messiah Organics Chain.

Messiah Organics Chain is an agribusiness organization mainly engaged in the commercial production of organic foods through a chain of organized out-growers using internationally certified organic farming protocols, training, and other related services to make organic farming processes less cumbersome and cheaper for all organic stakeholders.

The aftermath of COVID 19 has made a lot of people very conscious of their health. This growing health concern has translated into the quest for eating healthy organic foods across the world.

Not only does organic production help reduce public health risks, but mounting evidence also shows that food grown organically are rich in nutrients, such as Vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus, with less exposure to nitrates and pesticide residues in organically grown fruits, vegetables, and grains when compared to conventionally grown products, the new Crusading Guide has gathered.

As a result, Messiah Organics Chain is poised to use technology and advance research to assist the Ghanaian government’s vision of joining the global community to transform its vast agriculture lands to certified organic farmlands.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ghana Cocoa Board are both pursuing plans to assist farmers switch from heavy reliance on chemical fertilizers and other chemical inputs to organic inputs, this paper has been informed.

Speaking to some of the farmers, they bemoaned the high cost of most organic inputs and the difficulties involved in maintaining an organic farm.

But in a press briefing, the CEO of Messiah Organics Chain, Nana Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin has stated that his organization is making organic farming very affordable and lucrative for African farmers.

“We are using technology to make organic farming and certification very simple for the local farmers. The cost of organic certifications alone is enough to deter several farmers from getting into commercial organic farming, a situation our organization is resolving through the development of our organic chain blockchain app We also supply highly effective but very affordable organic farming inputs to farmers.”

“Our goal is to bring together several peasant farmers to form organic clubs thereby increasing output and enabling traceability of the source of our food products and also to promote organics chain; a platform that automates and makes it easier for organic certification organizations to report, monitor, and evaluates activities and protocols of organic farms,” he revealed.

Nana Dwomoh-Doyen disclosed that the rationale of the Messiah Organics Chain project is to have a group of farmers that are defined by the same protocol of producing the same quality products with the help of other stakeholders in the value chain that are all managed and prompted by their App.

The head of organic protocols of the organization, Agya Kwabena also had this to say “We want to have a Farmer Based Organization that will support in the supply of organic produce to meet the increasing demand for organic produce. By establishing our project, all these objectives stated above can come into fruition to assist communities across the world to eat organic foods and live healthily. That’s why we are currently in talks with the Ghana Standards Authority and other International Certification bodies to realize these objectives”.