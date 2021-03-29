Police launches probe into KNUST Campus car crash

The police in Ashanti region has paid a visit to accident scene of the Saturday car crash and another incident that killed some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The police has launched investigations into the two incidents, according to the school authorities.

They revealed that the police have taken details of the car crash scene and towed the affected vehicle.

Three students of KNUST died on March 27, 2021, in two separate incidents.

While two out of three occupants died in a car crash, the third student lost his life after he fell on the staircase of the first floor of Unity Hall.

The University Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, in a Citi News interview, disclosed that the affected car has been towed and investigations are underway to ascertain the course of the crash.

“The matter was reported to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology police station. So they have come to tow the car, and they are investigating the course of the accident,” he said.

Police had earlier told Citi News that, out of the five persons who were in the vehicle, four were KNUST students while one was a University of Ghana student.

A police source also told Citi News that their preliminary investigations have shown that the driver of the vehicle was attempting to negotiate a sharp curve and run into a tree.

