I'll develop three tourist sites to generate revenue — Ahafo Regional Minister

The Ahafo Regional Minister Hon. George Yaw Boakye says as a Minister, one of his topmost agenda for the region is to develop three potential tourist sites that could help generate revenue to support the development of the region.

In a radio interview with High Radio in Bechem in the Tano South monitored by Modernghana News, Hon. Boakye reiterated that the move forms part of his comprehensive plans to transform the region to one of the most productive regions in the country.

The newly appointed Minister who gave the assurance on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after his swearing-in ceremony indicated his readiness to ensure that the region's forest reserves are well managed to fight encroachers for the realization of government's planting for food and jobs.

About the deplorable road network in the region, he said he will play a leading role in terms of projects supervision to ensure that contractors do professional works and complete projects on schedule.

In his quest to archive his goals and beyond, the Minister urges the people to bury their political differences and rally behind him to transform the region.