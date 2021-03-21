ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.03.2021 General News

I'll develop three tourist sites to generate revenue — Ahafo Regional Minister

By King Amoah
Ahafo Regional Minister Hon. George Yaw BoakyeAhafo Regional Minister Hon. George Yaw Boakye
Listen to article

The Ahafo Regional Minister Hon. George Yaw Boakye says as a Minister, one of his topmost agenda for the region is to develop three potential tourist sites that could help generate revenue to support the development of the region.

In a radio interview with High Radio in Bechem in the Tano South monitored by Modernghana News, Hon. Boakye reiterated that the move forms part of his comprehensive plans to transform the region to one of the most productive regions in the country.

The newly appointed Minister who gave the assurance on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after his swearing-in ceremony indicated his readiness to ensure that the region's forest reserves are well managed to fight encroachers for the realization of government's planting for food and jobs.

About the deplorable road network in the region, he said he will play a leading role in terms of projects supervision to ensure that contractors do professional works and complete projects on schedule.

In his quest to archive his goals and beyond, the Minister urges the people to bury their political differences and rally behind him to transform the region.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
ASKY joins African Union Vaccine & Lab Test Passport Alliance
21.03.2021 | General News
Hon Mathew Nyindam former MP for Kpandai donates furniture to Nkanchina Community Nursing Training
20.03.2021 | General News
Obangame Express Multinational Exercise Underscores U.S.-Ghanaian Partnership on Maritime Security
19.03.2021 | General News
Magistrate Court fines man for operating dangerous insanitary latrine
19.03.2021 | General News
CSOs charged to engage faith-based organisations in championing gender equality
19.03.2021 | General News
I've not sat on funds belonging to community police personnel — District Coordinator
21.03.2021 | General News
Justice Baffoe-Bonnie pushes for review of requirement for law magistrate practice in Ghana
18.03.2021 | General News
US Ambassador lauds Parliament over recent vetting
18.03.2021 | General News
Automate all domestic revenue mobilisation streams to achieve target - Prof Quartey
18.03.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

NDC needs new flagbearer for election 2024 — Moshake
36 minutes ago

I never targeted Domelevo — Akufo-Addo
36 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line