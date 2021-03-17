ModernGhanalogo

17.03.2021 Regional News

Improving Sanitation: Middle Belt Development Authority commissions projects in Eastern Region

By Isaac Amoah-Asare
The Middle Belt Development Authority office of the Eastern region led by Regional Director, Mr. Arimeyaw Alhassan Alolo, has assured the public of his outfit commitment to ensuring sanitation is upheld in our various institutions by supporting in government effort.

According to the Authority, Ghana SHS (GHANASS) and Oyoko Methodist SHS (OMESS) in the New Juaben North constituency have benefited from an ultra-modern institutional toilet with mechanized boreholes to ensure the hygienic condition is improved to safeguard students health.

The Regional Director, Mr. Arimeyaw Alhassan Alolo, stated that the Authority has embarked on similar projects in all the 32 constituencies across the region to support what the government is doing as an institution.

He added, the Authority, has initiated other projects in all the constituencies as mandated to help in the development of the country.

Meanwhile, Mr. Eric Nkansah, the Regional Finance Officer, spoke to the media about the brain behind the projects and emphasized that it was based on an earlier assessment made to ascertain the pressing needs of institutions within the region.

"A community-based mechanized solar-powered water system has also been commissioned for residents of Abrewa Nkwanta, a suburb of Koforidua in the same municipality with others at Oyoko and Effiduase yet to be commissioned, even though it is completed," he said.

He added it is under the "Water for All" program to ensure communities get easy access to portable water.

He said the Community Based Mechanised Solar Powered Water System would go a long way to solve the perennial water problem people in the area have to endure due to lack of easy access.

He, however, assured the people of the region of his outfit continuous support to improve living conditions by ensuring the basic facilities are provided.

