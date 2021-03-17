Revoke license of stations that promote 'Sendi ma me Nsendi Money Doublers'—Olumanba to NCA

Listen to article

Young Political Activist Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse is urging the National Communication Authority to revoke the license of Media Stations that promote 'sendi ma me nsendi'.

According to him, it is a pure scam that some media stations are promoting and can go a long way to deplete the image of Ghana in the international world.

He added that the license of stations that promote such content must be revoked permanently to ensure sanity in the media.

"Any station that relies on the promotion of mallams and 'sendi ma me nsendi' to makes ends meet is not ready to operate as media station hence revoke their permit," he said.

He has cautioned Ghanaians especially the youth to stop patronizing this 'sendi ma me nsendi' and work hard because hard work really pays.