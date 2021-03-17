ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.03.2021 Social News

Revoke license of stations that promote 'Sendi ma me Nsendi Money Doublers'—Olumanba to NCA

Revoke license of stations that promote 'Sendi ma me Nsendi Money Doublers'—Olumanba to NCA
Listen to article

Young Political Activist Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse is urging the National Communication Authority to revoke the license of Media Stations that promote 'sendi ma me nsendi'.

According to him, it is a pure scam that some media stations are promoting and can go a long way to deplete the image of Ghana in the international world.

He added that the license of stations that promote such content must be revoked permanently to ensure sanity in the media.

"Any station that relies on the promotion of mallams and 'sendi ma me nsendi' to makes ends meet is not ready to operate as media station hence revoke their permit," he said.

He has cautioned Ghanaians especially the youth to stop patronizing this 'sendi ma me nsendi' and work hard because hard work really pays.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Ama Benyiwaa Doe blasts Allotey Jacobs; says he has no influence
16.03.2021 | Social News
Kumasi: Sofoline interchange contractors grow wild over salary issue
16.03.2021 | Social News
Disregard threat of transport fare increase – Commuters Told
16.03.2021 | Social News
Stakeholders call for strict regime to manage funds from 'borla tax'
16.03.2021 | Social News
Telecom and IT Professionals Union dragged to court over strike action
16.03.2021 | Social News
Speak up against re-introduction of controversial Agyapa deal – CSOs to Ghanaians
16.03.2021 | Social News
JB Danquah murder: Real killer is out there enjoying – Sexy Dondon to court
16.03.2021 | Social News
VIDEO: Tears flow for Apam teenagers burial
16.03.2021 | Social News
C/R: Suspected motorbike thief lynched at Awutu Beraku
16.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

COVID 19: First consignment of 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccine d...
9 minutes ago

Ghana's covid-19 death toll rises to 698
9 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line