Eleos Partners Charity Foundation supports 15 tertiary students with scholarships

Eleos Partners Charity Foundation, a reputable charity non-governmental organization in Ghana has sponsored 15 brilliant but needy students from three universities in Ghana for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The scholarship package was worth GH₵60,000 to these tertiary students.

In all, the beneficiaries of the scholarship package are made up of eight females and seven males from these three universities and it is a fully funded scholarship scheme. The students involve first year students and continuing students from these respective universities.

The three universities include Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) which involves 13 students offering BSc Petroleum Engineering, BSc Midwifery, BSc Real Estate BSc Physician Assistance and BSc in Biochemistry. In the University of Ghana, one student is also offering BSc Business Administration and University of Development Studies, a student is also offering Dr. of Pharmacy

The Country Director Mr Acheampong Apenteng urged the beneficiaries to understand that they were considered future leaders and therefore must strive to succeed in whatever they do. "Eleos Scholarship scheme is a family on its own. We will continue to be with our beneficiaries till they land their first job."

Mr Larbi Apenteng, the Financial Secretary encouraged students who had not yet benefitted from the scheme not to feel downhearted but have hope that their turn would come next

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Ms Francisca Keku extended their gratitude to their benefactors. He said because of the scholarship, a number of them would soon graduate from school and were motivated to go back to serve the community.

The Country Director acknowledged and gave thanks to the board of Eleos chaired by Wahiba Estergard for making this possible.