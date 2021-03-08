IWD: CFF-Ghana advocates for women empowerment

Listen to article

Find below the full press release from CFF-Ghana:

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

Let us encourage more women to take up leadership positions for national development.

Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana) join the global community to celebrate this year's international women's day, a day set aside by the United Nations (UN) to honor all women and their achievements regardless of the challenges faced by them.

As you maybe aware, the world is celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 today and the celebration is hinged on the Theme ''Women in Leadership Achieving Equal Future in a COVID-19 World''

The above theme is most appropriate especially in this trying moments of covid where abuses (verbal and physical) are on the rise with most vulnerable women being economically troubled.

Ghanaian women have time and again, proven their worth by excelling in varied fields both home and abroad bringing pride and recognition to our nation, Ghana. Our women are not just beautiful but astute leaders in the development, economic and political spaces.

Over the years, many changes and new objectives are brought to further engrave the meaning of this day and in 2015, countries adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In it, Goal 5 is geared towards the achievement of gender equality and women empowerment.

It is in light of the above that we are advocating for more women to be empowered to take up leadership positions to put Ghana on the path of sustained progress and prosperity.

Once again, we wish our gallant women a happy International Women's Day.

Issued in Accra on this 8th Day of March, 2021.

For Interviews contact: 0248640364