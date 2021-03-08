Covid-19: Absa Deputy CEO, Peter Matlare reported dead

Listen to article

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Absa Group Limited and Chief Executive responsible for Absa Regional Operations, Peter Matlare has passed on after battling COVID-19 related complications.

A statement issued by the Group stated that the Deputy Group Chief Executive who had been with the bank since 2016, died on 7th March 2021.

It also noted that Peter Matlare joined the Absa Group Limited board as an independent Non-Executive Director in 2011.

Absa Group Limited Chairman, Wendy Lucas-Bull said, “In August 2016, he was appointed Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, as well as Chief Executive responsible for Absa Regional Operations, covering our presence on the continent outside of South Africa. He played a key role in overseeing our regional operations and safely leading our banks through the major Separation from Barclays and rebrand to Absa”.

“Peter has made a significant contribution to the Group, and Absa has lost a dedicated leader, a visionary and an amazing human being. More recently, Peter's leadership was critical in ensuring that the Separation from Barclays, a complex multi-year project which also included the largest single data and systems migration in Africa, was successful across Absa's operations on the continent,” she added.

Absa Group Chief Executive, Daniel Mminele also noted that, “Peter was a seasoned corporate executive, a good leader, inspirational, and passionate about his work, always strongly invested in the success of our continent. I will miss his friendship, collegiality, guidance and wise counsel.”

Absa Group Limited (Absa Group) is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa's largest diversified financial services groups.

Absa Group has a presence in 12 countries in Africa.

The Group's registered head office is in Johannesburg, South Africa, and it owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa (Absa Bank), Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia.

The Group also has representative offices in Namibia and Nigeria, as well as insurance operations in Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia, and an International Representative Office in London and New York.

---citinewsroom