ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.03.2021 Social News

Sections of N1, N2 and N4 Highways to be ‘blocked’ from Thursday to allow GRIDCo work on its lines

Sections of N1, N2 and N4 Highways to be ‘blocked’ from Thursday to allow GRIDCo work on its lines
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority has informed the general public and all road users that some sections of the following Highways, N1, N2 and N4 will experience some minimum to maximum disruptions to traffic flow.

This will begin from Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9am – 3pm.

A statement said this is to enable the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) undertake the stringing of Transmission line conductors across the N1, N2 and N4.

“The Influence areas are: N1. Tema – Aflao before the traffic light at the T.T Brothers Junction, (9am -11am) N2. Tema – Akosombo, near the newly constructed overhead walkway, (12noon-3pm) Specific dates for subsequent works on the N1 at the Fiesta Royal Traffic Light Junction and the Okponglo Junction on the N4 will be provided in due course.

“Motorists are kindly advised to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the N1, N2 and N4.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement said.

---3news.com

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Women more than capable of making positive difference – First Lady on
08.03.2021 | Social News
IWD 2021: Prioritise Affirmative Action Bill in Parliament – CDD-GHANA
08.03.2021 | Social News
E/R: Decomposed body retrieved from Volta River
08.03.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Absa Deputy CEO, Peter Matlare reported dead
08.03.2021 | Social News
Lack of dynamism from GRIDCo caused power cuts – Mutawakilu
08.03.2021 | Social News
Takoradi kidnappings: Bright Oduro calls for dialogue with victims' families over burial of remains
08.03.2021 | Social News
Fault on transmission line between Prestea and Obuasi caused power outages – GRIDCo
08.03.2021 | Social News
On ZONTA Rose Day and International Women’s Day: ZONTA Clubs in Ghana advocate for women's rights as human rights
08.03.2021 | Social News
Take critical look at the neglected, political twisted rent and housing issues – ASEPA to gov't
08.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Assets declaration: CHRAJ dismisses ASEPA's claim, clears Ju...
33 minutes ago

NDC leadership must be firm; don't allow media to split the ...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line