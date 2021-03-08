Sections of N1, N2 and N4 Highways to be ‘blocked’ from Thursday to allow GRIDCo work on its lines

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority has informed the general public and all road users that some sections of the following Highways, N1, N2 and N4 will experience some minimum to maximum disruptions to traffic flow.

This will begin from Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9am – 3pm.

A statement said this is to enable the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) undertake the stringing of Transmission line conductors across the N1, N2 and N4.

“The Influence areas are: N1. Tema – Aflao before the traffic light at the T.T Brothers Junction, (9am -11am) N2. Tema – Akosombo, near the newly constructed overhead walkway, (12noon-3pm) Specific dates for subsequent works on the N1 at the Fiesta Royal Traffic Light Junction and the Okponglo Junction on the N4 will be provided in due course.

“Motorists are kindly advised to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the N1, N2 and N4.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement said.

---3news.com