07.03.2021 Social News

Asona-Minta Traditional Council summons NDC's Koku Anyidoho Over ‘Unlawful Divorce’

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has been summoned by the Asona-Minta Traditional Council over an 'unlawful' divorce of his wife Jennifer Boahemaa Yeboah.

Madam Jennifer accused Anyidoho of throwing her out of their matrimonial home and also abandoning her after she lost their 8-year-old daughter in a car crash last year.

The Asona-Minta Traditional Council after several complaints from Jennifer who is a member of the clan summoned Koku Anyidoho and according to the Council, “Customarily one party cannot divorce the other party's family member”.

The Council says “ Mr. Anyidoho unlawfully took two schnapps to the mother-in-law with his friends and not his family members who rallied solidly behind him”.

The Traditional Council as a matter of urgency summon Mr. Anyidoho to appear before the elders at the Okyehene's Judicial Committee in Kibi or drastic measures will be taken against him.

A statement issued by the Minta –Traditional Council Adonten Division –Akyem Abuakwa and sighted by DGN Online reads “it is much appalling to see a noble and intellectual person like Koku Anyidoho acting to the wife and the father as chief in an unlawful means”.

“ The fact is that Koku Anyidoho my in-law has two offsprings, one a daughter and one a son. At a point he vacated his home with my daughter and the children for a year without feeding money”.

“A serious accident occurred to my daughter by name Jennifer Boahemaa Yeboah ad her eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. The eighth years old daughter Sitsote Anyidoho died and was admitted to Akuse Mortuary while the wife and five-year son were admitted at the 37 Military Hospital.”

“ Koku Anyidoho visited the son and not the daughter at the 37 Military Hospital. He asked from the outsiders, “is my wife dead?'' presuming the wife is dead not the daughter wishing the wife to die”.

The statement added that “on the contrary, Anyidoho handed the two bottles of Schnapps as a dowry to the mother-in-law, Mrs. Mary Appiah Ampfo in an unlawful means. When they went to his home from the hospital, he sacked them and told them never should they attend to his abode again “.

“Customarily one party cannot divorce the other party's family member, furthermore, he took two schnapps to the mother-in-law with his friends and not his family members who rallied solidly behind him”.

—DGN online

